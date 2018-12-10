Applied Computer Resources Releases Bay-masteR Tech Shop Management Software

Applied Computer Resources has released the Bay-masteR Tech, a cloud-based solution providing both SMS (Shop Management Software) with a full suite of Technical Data powered by Motor.

Bay-masteR SMS can be configured to meet a shop’s individual needs, including texting, digital inspections with quotes, electronic signatures and photos. THose operating the software can use their smartphone or tablet to scan the car’s VIN, automatically creating a work order. On-line parts lookup, pricing and ordering combined with scheduling and email marketing/reminders are just a few of the features available with this software. The system can also connect you to your tire distributor for real-time pricing and ordering.

Bay-masteR Tech powered by MOTOR puts the latest technical data with procedures and error codes at your fingertips, Applied Computer Resources says. The software with all the tech data options costs $99/month. Bay-masteR SMS starts at $40/month or get them both at a promotional rate of $114/month.

For a free trial and more information, go to www.Bay-masteR.com.