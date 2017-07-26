Apollo Vredestein Reorganizes Sales in Europe

Apollo Vredestein has announced that in order to reorganize its sales department, it has introduced three new a cluster directors: Paul Eidhof, Thomas Körpert and Dimitrios Papadopoulos.

The new cluster directors will be responsible for a specific group of countries in the Apollo Vredestein network and will be directly responsible for the implementation and execution of the company’s sales and distribution strategy.

“These appointments illustrate both the depth of talent within Apollo Vredestein, our philosophy of giving our employees opportunities to grow and our determination to supplement the sales force with the best people available for the role at hand,” said Matthias Urban, head of sales Europe, to whom all three new Cluster Directors will directly report. “With their strong experience they will help us to accelerate our strategic growth plans and further build both the Apollo and Vredestein brands in Europe.”

Paul Eidhof, who previously served as the country manager for the Netherlands, has now been elevated to his new role as cluster director of BeNeLux.

Thomas Körpert was previously the country manager for Austria, has now been appointed cluster director of Central-East Europe. In this new role Körpert will be responsible for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary and Poland.

Dimitrios Papadopoulos, who is a new addition to the company, has been appointed cluster director for North West, covering the UK, France, Spain and the Nordic countries.