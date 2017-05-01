Apollo Vredestein Moving HQ to Atlanta

As part of its entry into the North American marketplace with a stronger presence, Apollo Vredestein North America, a division of Apollo Tyres Ltd., is relocating its corporate headquarters on June 1, 2017, from Metuchen, N.J., to Atlanta, Ga.

“We will have five people located in our head office in 2017 and envision adding staff on an as-needed basis as new distribution comes on line and sales increase,” said Steven Smidlein, Apollo’s senior vice president of the North American market.

Names of the additional team members joining the company are expected shortly, Smidlein adds.

Part of Apollo’s growth strategy in the U.S., the decision to move to Atlanta is due to the lower cost of living, proximity to the OE businesses, and the overall economic growth in the area, the tiremaker said.

“I am personally excited by the move as it enables us to have a full permanent [headquarters] team, for which all members were specially selected for their unique skills and all of them being some of the best in their respective positions,” Smidlein said. “This will allow us to execute our growth plan and support our dealers, distributors and field team of five region managers in farm, industrial and passenger tire [categories].”

The new headquarters will be located at 1175 Peachtree St. NE, and is a part of a new office space in Midtown Atlanta. The new location is in close proximity to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.