Apollo Tyres Introduces New High-Performance Winter Tire

Apollo Vredestein B.V. introduced its brand-new ultra-high-performance Vredestein winter tire at The Tire Cologne this week.

The tire, called the Wintrac Pro, fulfills the growing market demands in the 17-inch and higher ultra-high-performance segment, Apollo says. The new winter tire offers maximum grip while cornering, stopping short distances on wet roads and handling even at high speeds. The Wintrac Pro is available in speed rating Y, making it appropriate to use at speeds of up to 300 km/h (approx. 186 mph) for a large number of sizes. The tire uses resins with high silica in the tread compound for better handling and braking on snow and wet surfaces. Its tread features central grooves and shoulder sipes positioned at sharp angles for better handling on snow, while horizontal sipes in the central area guarantee improved braking and acceleration.

The long and oval-shaped footprint, or contact patch, enhances water evacuation from the tread, improving performance on wet surfaces. This results in a direct steering response and well-balanced cornering behavior, the tiremaker says.

Apollo Vredestein said it aimed to create a tire that was not just proven on the drawing board but proven on the ground with extensive lab and outdoor winter testing work put into the creation of the tire. Internal research showed impressive results, with an improvement of more than 15% in handling on snow and of 10% in wet braking over its predecessor the Wintrac xtreme S.

The first set of sizes for the Wintrac Pro was made based on cars like the brand-new Audi A6, BMW 5-series, Volvo V90, Mercedes C-Class as well as Porsche, Tesla and other premium brands. The Wintrac Pro is available to order now in 30 out of the 35 planned sizes, with the other five sizes expected soon. The range will be extended to more than 100 sizes later in the manufacturing cycle. Those who order now can expect delivery in the fall in the U.S. and Canada.