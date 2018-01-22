News/Apollo Tyres Ltd.
January 22, 2018

Apollo Tyres Named One of India’s Best Workplaces

The Great Place to Work Institute has identified Indian tiremaker Apollo Tyres Ltd. as one of the country’s best workplaces in manufacturing for 2018.

The company is ranked among the top 10 workplaces in the manufacturing segment in India. Apollo Tyres was given high marks for its transparency in performance management process, especially in variable pay, and its employee development programs, according to an Apollo press release.

“I would like to congratulate all Apolloites for securing this prestigious recognition,” said Satish Sharma, president of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) regions for Apollo Tyres. “This ranking betters our previously secured top positions in the Auto Components space. Guided by our core value of ‘One Family’, the work on people agenda is a continuum at Apollo Tyres, and is always accorded top priority. We have grown to become an Indian Multinational, and our people policies have been on a fast track mode as well, propelling the career aspirations of many high performing candidates.”

This year’s Great Place to Work survey included 106 Indian manufacturing companies and involved more than 37,000 employees. The survey identifies the “top workplaces” by putting two-thirds of the grade on employee perspective and voice. The remaining one-third is assigned to people practices implemented across the organization.

Apollo Tyres has four manufacturing facilities in India with two (including a leased facility) in Kerala and one each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The company is in the process of setting-up a Greenfield unit in Andhra Pradesh. Globally, the company has 16,000 employees.

