Apollo Tyres’ Chairman decorated with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’

The Government of Japan, in its 2018 Autumn Imperial Decorations, conferred upon Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star. He received this recognition for his contributions towards strengthening the economic relations between Japan and India, and for promoting Japanese companies’ entry into the Indian market.

Commenting on receiving the honor, Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “I would like to thank the Government of Japan for bestowing me with this Order. I am truly honored to receive it. I would also like to thank the Indian Government, especially, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for giving me this opportunity to work towards boosting trade ties between India and Japan.”

Onkar S Kanwar has served as the Chairman of FICCI India – Japan Business Cooperation Committee since 2005. Mr Kanwar actively participated in the discussions that led to the conclusion of the Japan-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Through the convening of regular joint meetings on business cooperation with the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Mr. Kanwar has tremendously contributed to strengthening economic relations between Japan and India, and towards Japanese private investments into India.

As Chairman of Apollo Tyres Ltd, Mr Kanwar has supported the entry of Japanese automotive industries into the Indian market, and their market expansion by supplying compatible quality tires to Japanese manufacturers. Under his leadership, Apollo Tyres has also introduced Total Quality Management (TQM) and other Japanese philosophies within the organization.