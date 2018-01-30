Lawmakers in West Virginia and New Hampshire have introduced bills that would change vehicle safety inspection laws in their respective states.

West Virginia Sen. Robert Karnes, introduced Senate Bill (SB) 90. If enacted, this legislation would repeal West Virginia’s vehicle safety inspection program, which requires an annual inspection. In New Hampshire, Rep. Glen Dickey introduced House Bill (HB) 1328 that would change the annual inspection requirement to a biennial (every two years) requirement.

The two bills are the latest in a recent series of legislation that would dismantle or weaken a state’s safety inspection program, the Automotive Service Association says. The association opposes both bills and another one recently introduced in Missouri that would repeal its vehicle safety inspection program.

ASA has encouraged interested parties in West Virginia and New Hampshire to visit TakingTheHill.com and click “Alerts” to contact their state representatives in opposition to these bills.