Anne Forristall Luke Elected to Serve on CMA

Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has been elected to serve on the National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) Board of Directors.

Made up of more than 260 industry-specific manufacturing associations, the CMA is an assembly of manufacturers and a vital arm of the NAM. The CMA’s mission is improving the competitiveness of manufacturers in the United States. CMA members work with the NAM to unite the manufacturing community, and ultimately the broader business community, around strategies for increased manufacturing job creation, investment and innovation in America.

“I am honored to serve on the NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations Board of Directors, and to have the opportunity to bring the important perspective of U.S. tire manufacturing to the issues the CMA champions,” Luke said. “The manufacturing sector continues to be a critical backbone of the U.S. economy with tire manufacturing alone contributing $148 billion in total economic output and supporting 737,000 jobs. Collectively, we can work to further the economic competitiveness of our nation and deliver job opportunities to communities throughout the country.”

The CMA represents every part of manufacturing in the United States and places a high value on the community of manufacturing association executives.