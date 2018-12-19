Uncategorized/Andreoli Software
December 19, 2018

Andreoli Software Integrates With AMI

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Andreoli Software (Andreoli), a point-of-sale software provider to the independent retail and wholesale tire industry, has released an integration with AutoMed5 (aka: AMI).

The integration with AMI provides “real-time” inventory lookup and tire ordering to tire suppliers directly from Ford, Chrysler and GM car dealerships’ systems. Orders placed by the car dealerships are automatically generated in the Andreoli billing system, allocating inventory and alerting the wholesaler of a new order. The integration also supports automated replenishment ordering for car dealerships that maintain minimum stocking levels in their systems.

“As the NexGen tire supply chain continues to evolve, our clients are well positioned to provide the JIT (just-in-time) and “hot shot” delivery services demanded by car dealerships that the Tier 1 channel is less favorably equipped to serve,” said Mike Andreoli, president of Andreoli Software.

Mike Caroglanian, president of Tire World, a two-warehouse wholesaler based in central Maryland added, “Regional distributors like Tire World are in the perfect position to service the car dealership market. We typically can deliver tires faster and offer more personalized service than the large national tire distributors can.”

Andreoli continued, “We look forward to enhancing the automation relationship between tire manufacturers and the regional wholesale channel in order to better facilitate servicing this growing (car dealerships) retail channel. We envision a closer working relationship between tire manufacturers and the regional wholesale channel in order to better facilitate servicing this growing retail channel. Concurrently, we will be adding additional enhancements in 2019 to enable our clients to leverage their delivery capabilities and channel position.”

