Andreoli, Compu-Power Join Forces

Andreoli & Associates and Compu-Power, software providers for the retail and wholesale tire industry, have entered an agreement that names Andreoli the preferred replacement software provider for Compu-Power’s TRACS software.

“The tire industry is in the midst of unprecedented consolidation. After careful consideration, we decided it was in the best interest of our clients and Compu-Power that we exit this segment of the software industry at the end of 2017,” said Paul Claffy, president of Compu-Power on his decision to exit the market.

“We felt an obligation to establish a migration path to another software provider that shares our core principles. Andreoli has a reputation for integrity, consultative customer service, and first-class software solutions. We are confident that our clients who evaluate and select an Andreoli solution, will be well served,” Claffy adds.

The two companies said they are developing data conversion capabilities for data retention and to minimize disruptions for Compu-Power clients who decide to transition to Andreoli software. Compu-Power will also consult Andreoli through 2017 on its TRACS software.

“We currently service clients with similar profiles to those using TRACS. Where we do not overlap on functionality, and where possible, we will add enhancements and integrations to fill voids. Our overall goal is to make changing software as ‘frictionless’ as possible for Compu-Power’s clients,” said Mike Andreoli, president of Andreoli & Associates.