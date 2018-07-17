News/Bridgestone Aircraft Tire
July 17, 2018

Andrea Schmitz Davis Named Bridgestone Aircraft CEO

Andrea Schmitz Davis has been named CEO of Bridgestone Aircraft Tire (USA), Inc. Davis replaces Joe Rayna, who will retire later this month after 39 years of service to the company.

“Andrea brings a diverse background in engineering, project management, aviation, sales and global accountabilities to Bridgestone in this leadership role of an important business unit,” said Keiji Chuma, director of Aircraft Tire Solutions Business Division for Bridgestone Corp.. “Joe’s management style has created an open and very diverse culture at BAU that understands the importance of work hard, quality and exceptional customer service. We extend our deep gratitude to Joe for his dedication and commitment throughout his long career and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Davis has 20 years of experience. She has served as a director with Kearfott Corporation in its Motion Division Product Line and as director of sales and business development/customer global support and senior project engineer for Moog, Inc. Davis’s global sales team at Moog included the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from New York State University – Buffalo.

