AMRA/MAP Technical Committee Meeting in Chicago

The Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association – Motorist Assurance Program (AMRA/MAP) is hosting its Information Technology Solutions Fall Technical Committee Meeting coming up on August 30-31 at DePaul University O’Hare Campus in Chicago. The two-day meeting includes breakfast, lunch and networking along with technical committee meeting activities. In addition, AMRA members and non-members can take part in a networking reception and dinner on Wednesday evening at Carlucci of Rosemont for an additional fee.

Cost to attend the two-day event is $100 for members and $200 for non-members. The networking dinner is $75 for AMRA members and $100 for non-members.

For more details, click here.