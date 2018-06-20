News/American Tire Depot
June 20, 2018

American Tire Depot To Open 3 New Locations in California

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

American Tire Depot

American Tire Depot will open three new locations in Tulare, Hollywood and West Covina, California.

The company will celebrate their openings with celebrations that will include exclusive tire and automotive service offers, free food, giveaways and entertainment. The festivities will take place in July and will welcome residents of all neighboring communities. The new locations and their grand opening celebrations are as follows.

Tulare, Hollywood II, and West Covina grand openings will take place from July 13-15, 2018, July 20-22, 2018, and July 27-29, 2018, respectively.

American Tire Depot will be welcoming residents of all neighboring communities.

  • American Tire Depot Tulare, 1020 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare, California,  93274, July 13-15
  • American Tire Depot Hollywood II, 5801 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, California, 90028, July 20-22
  • American Tire Depot West Covina, 215 N. Azusa Ave., West Covina, California, 91791, July 27-29

Attendees will even have a chance to receive Kumho Tire/ NBA branded Spalding game replica basketballs. Doors open at 7 a.m. for all events. To kick off the grand opening festivities, the first 10 customers each day who purchase two tires will receive two free tires (on all tires in stock). All other customers who purchase three tires during the grand opening event will receive the fourth tire for free (on all tires in stock). All customers will receive a 50% discount on all oil changes throughout the entire grand opening weekend. Residents of each location can enter to win a set of free tires.

American Tire Depot has 107 locations throughout California. For more information, please visit americantiredepot.com.