American Tire Depot Celebrates 100 Locations

American Tire Depot, one of the largest independent tire dealers in California, proudly announces the achievement of surpassing the 100-store location mark.

This includes the recent openings of five more locations in California, including:

17102 Main St. in Hesperia

25800 Jeronimo Rd in Mission Viejo (formerly Mission Viejo Tire Emporium)

9551 Mission Gorge Rd. in Santee (formerly Meineke Car Care Center)

14122 Newport Ave. in Tustin

20241 Valley Blvd in Walnut (formerly Lemon Creek Tires)

With the addition of these locations, the company says it is adding at least 26 auto care and tire personnel.

From humble beginnings, American Tire Depot started this journey with one location in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., 26 years ago. By taking a customer-centric approach with commitment to provide the lowest price for exceptional tire and auto care services has led to this milestone achievement.

As part of the celebration, the company offered customers an aggressive offer of “buy 3 tires and get the 4th free.” Additionally, customers spending $600 and using their American Tire Depot’s credit card will also receive $100 mail-in rebate.

American Tire Depot has recently begun hosting grand opening celebrations at recently acquired stores, including additional deals and savings for the 100th store celebration.

American Tire Depot says that it’s proud to continually serve the state of California, and is especially grateful for its loyal customers whose business has helped achieved this landmark accomplishment. The company also maintains a vision for continued growth.