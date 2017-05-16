American Eagle Accessories Group Hires Sales Manager

American Eagle Accessories Group, a division of Stellar Industries Inc., has hired Taylor Formanek as a territory sales manager.

Formanek will be responsible for handling sales inquiries and evaluating customer requests to provide them with a solution, provide quotes, and stay abreast of inventory and order status. She will also manage sales activities in the western region of the U.S.

“Taylor has a positive, outgoing and happy personality with a desire to be a part of the American Eagle Accessories Group family,” said Jeff Newell, sales manager for American Eagle Accessories Group. “She also has some great marketing experience to bring to the table, coupled with a fresh perspective and the desire to learn and succeed. We look forward to what she can add to our team.”

Formanek graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in communications.