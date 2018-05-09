Sears Auto Centers is working with Amazon.com to provide full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires on Amazon.com. The service will be rolling out to customers across the U.S. over the coming weeks, a Sears Holdings press release said.

With this collaboration, Sears Auto will become the first nationwide auto service center to offer Amazon.com customers a ship-to-store tire solution integrated into the Amazon.com checkout process. Amazon customers simply select their tires, the Sears Auto location and their preferred date and time for the tire installation. Sears Auto Centers then contacts them to confirm their appointment.

In addition, DieHard all-season passenger tires will be sold on Amazon.com. No matter what brand of tire is purchased on Amazon, Sears Auto Center’s 2,100 technicians will provide installation and conduct a free multi-point performance snapshot on the vehicle.

The new ship-to-store capability will initially be available at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Following the initial launch, Sears Auto Centers will quickly expand this service to Amazon customers through its 400 plus Sears Auto Centers nationwide.

The collaboration stems from a growing relationship between Sears and Amazon.com, when Sears began selling Kenmore appliances on Amazon in July 2017.

“Kenmore is now distributed nationally on Amazon with over 250 product,s and we are exceeding customer service level expectations,” said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings.

In December, DieHard products such as jump starters and battery chargers were added to Amazon.com. DieHard Advanced Gold AGM automotive batteries were added in February, and now DieHard all-season passenger tires can be purchased on the site.

“Amazon.com customers can expect terrific performance and reliability from DieHard tires and professional installation from Sears Auto Centers,” Park added. “We’re thrilled to expand our assortment of this iconic brand to include passenger tires on Amazon.com.”