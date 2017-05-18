Alligator Announces New Manufacturer Representatives

Alligator North America has announced its new manufacturer representatives for across the nation.

The Martin-Scott agency will be Alligator’s new manufacturer representative for the state of Virginia. The LKS Midwest agency will cover specific accounts as well as Indiana, Michigan, Wyoming and Illinois. Liedel-Bradshaw will be the company’s new representative for the northeast market. Powel, Scheibe, Knight & Brannon will be the new representative for the southeast market.