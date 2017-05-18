News/Alligator North America
May 18, 2017

Alligator Announces New Manufacturer Representatives

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Video: Goodyear, Cavs Partner for Jerseys

NTN Announces Additions to Automotive Aftermarket Team

Huf Electronics Celebrates 20 Years in TPMS

Alligator Announces New Manufacturer Representatives

Alliance Tire Americas Named Sponsor of Tractor Pullers Association

TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota

Video Maintenance Minute: Tires and Bushings

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Alligator North America has announced its new manufacturer representatives for across the nation.

The Martin-Scott agency will be Alligator’s new manufacturer representative for the state of Virginia. The LKS Midwest agency will cover specific accounts as well as Indiana, Michigan, Wyoming and Illinois. Liedel-Bradshaw will be the company’s new representative for the northeast market. Powel, Scheibe, Knight & Brannon will be the new representative for the southeast market.

 

Show Full Article