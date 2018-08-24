Alliance Tire to Debut New Radial Flotation Tire at Farm Progress Show

Alliance Tire Americas will debut its new Alliance 398 MPT (multi-purpose tire) radial flotation tire for manure carts, tanks and feed trucks.

The Alliance 398 MPT carries a DOT speed rating of J — 62 mph or 100 km/h — making it a for standard dual truck tires, according to James Crouch, Alliance Tire Americas national product manager, agriculture.

“The Alliance 398 MPT is the industry’s only DOT rated directional radial flotation tire,” Crouch said in an Alliance Tire blog post. “By replacing standard truck tire duals with the Alliance 398 MPT you will experience less rutting and lower soil compaction all without sacrificing performance on the road.”

The Alliance 398 MPT features all-steel radial construction for durability in the field and maximum heat dissipation on the road, the company says. Aggressive lugs with sharp shoulders enhance traction in mud and soft soil conditions, while a dense center rib block pattern adds stability for enhanced road performance and steering. Alliance has released a 445/65R22.5 MPT for steering axles and 600/50R22.5 MPT for drive positions to replace most dual truck tires. Other sizes are in development and will be released soon, Alliance says.

The new Alliance 398 MPT will be on display at the Alliance Tire Group (ATG) booth at the Farm Progress Show, Booth 924. Other companies that will also display their products include GRI and CEAT.