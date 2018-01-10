Alliance Tire Americas Announces Restructure, Names New President

Alliance Tire Americas announced it will combine its sales, operational and leadership responsibilities for all of North and South America under the leadership of new president Dhaval Nanavati.

Under Nanavati’s leadership, Alliance Tire will service customers from Canada to Chile. Nanavati has worked at Alliance since 2011, most recently as vice president of aftermarket sales and as president of the South American sales organization.

“As we move into 2018, customer dynamics are changing, and the competition is getting fierce. We’re confident in Dhaval’s experience and leadership to continue and to build on ATA’s multi-year history of delivering double-digit growth,” said Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) Director Nitin Mantri. “Dhaval is well known to customers in both North and South America and is uniquely qualified to lead the ATA organization to its next level of success.”

James Clark, who has been president of Alliance since 2014, has left company to pursue other opportunities.