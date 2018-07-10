Alliance Tire Americas Names Two New VPs

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) announced today that Allen Lyons has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Aftermarket Sales, West and Canada, and that Seth Walters was promoted to Vice President of Aftermarket Sales, East.

Lyons joined Alliance after more than a decade at Cummins, Inc., where he rose through the ranks to Director of Sales and Marketing — Fuel Systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Indiana University.

Walters has held a wide range of positions in more than seven years with Alliance, including logistics, marketing and sales roles. He has been integral to the launch of ATG’s Galaxy SDS solid tire line and was deeply involved in guiding the development of the Galaxy Radial OTR tire program.

“Allen and Seth bring tremendous energy, deep knowledge, and outstanding business and customer skills to our growing business,” says Dhaval Nanavati, Alliance Tire Americas’ President. “Their new roles reflect their contributions to our OneATA sales strategy, which combines the strengths of our Alliance, Galaxy, Primex, and Constellation brands along with our representation of Aeolus truck tires in the U.S. In their new positions, Seth and Allen will help us excel in our next phase of growth.”

Lyons is based in ATA’s office and warehouse complex in Houston, Texas, and Walters will continue operating from ATA’s southeast sales office in Trussville, Alabama.