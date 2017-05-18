Alliance Tire Americas Named Sponsor of Tractor Pullers Association

Alliance Tire Americas (ATA) will be the exclusive tire sponsor for the fourth year of the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA).

“Our partnership with NTPA has provided us with a great opportunity to meet our customers not just on the farm or at the jobsite, but in a great environment for family fun,” said Dhaval Nanavati, Alliance Tire Americas’ vice president of sales. “We attend many of the pulls with our Alliance Tire trailer and Spin & Win wheel throughout the season, and often come across fans who have Alliance tires on their tractor or Galaxy tires on their skid steer. NTPA pulls are a great way to celebrate our customers and the rural communities they live in.”

Alliance also sponsors “Bank Robber,” a two-time NTPA Grand National Modified Division champion owned by Iowa farmer, Doug Lively.

Nanavati said that working with champion puller Doug Lively has given him and his team plenty of time to dig into the details on tire performance—on the track and on the farm. Lively has tested Alliance 354 IF increased-flexion radial tires on his tractor, operating in dust and mud and running them over the road for hundreds of miles.

“Nobody appreciates great tires more than a tractor puller or a farmer,” Nanavati said.

He adds that NTPA pulls will also be a great venue to introduce thousands of truckers to the company’s new Constellation brand of truck tires.

Alliance will be bringing its custom trailer—filled with giveaways as well as farm tires for guests to examine—to its first pull of the year May 19 at Pine Tops, N.C.