Alliance Rolls Out New AG Flotation Tire

Alliance Tires has unveiled its new Agriflex+ 389 VF flotation tire.

The tire can carry the same load as a standard radial flotation tire with 30 percent lower inflation pressure to dramatically reduce soil compaction, or the tire can be inflated to the same pressure as a conventional radial flotation tire and carry 30 percent more load.

“Until now, most of the industry’s focus has been on creating VF tires for tractors and combines—which is a great start at reducing damage from compaction—but Alliance has been working on also reducing damage to the soil from heavy implements behind the tractor,” said James Crouch, marketing specialist for Alliance Tire Americas. “We believe it’s important to provide our customers with solutions that address every machine that crosses the field so they’re not taking two steps forward and one step back. Ultimately, that’s how we’re going to help farmers achieve their full yield and profit potential.”

The Alliance Agriflex+ 389 VF flotation tire is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph. Its non-directional tread is optimized for traction and self-cleaning in the field and stability over the road.

The tire is available in sizes 560/60R22.5, 600/55R26.5, 650/55R26.5, 710/50R26.5 and 750/45R26.5.