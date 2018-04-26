Alliance Launches New Radial OTR Tire Line

Alliance Tire Americas has launched a new line of Galaxy brand radial off-the-road (OTR) tires at Waste Expo in Las Vegas.

The tires are built for the special demands placed on loaders, dozers, backhoes, forklifts, articulated dump trucks, and graders, the Galaxy radial OTR line features all-steel radial construction for puncture resistance and reduced heat buildup, as well as a special compound for longer service life. The result is a line of tires that deliver outstanding performance and a lower total cost of ownership, according to the company.

The tires feature more flexible sidewalls that create a larger, more even footprint, and deliver a wide range of benefits on heavy equipment.

“The larger footprint of a radial tire puts more of the tread in contact with the ground, which transfers more horsepower,” said Brian Sheehey, vice president of marketing for ATA “We get more traction and better flotation with that larger footprint. We also see more even wear across the tread surface, which allows the Galaxy radials to last longer than bias-ply tires, which tend to crown in the middle.”

The flexible sidewalls absorb more impact than stiffer bias-ply sidewalls do, which reduces the impact on welds and joints on the machine. The company also says that it has engineered and constructed the steel-reinforced sidewalls with a special belt package and compound that reduces heat build-up, extending tire life.

The new Galaxy radials feature innovative stepped lugs, which boost traction by providing more biting surfaces on each lug. As the tread wears down from one step to the next, the lugs get wider, increasing the rubber-to-void ratio and slowing wear. The stepped lugs, along with the precisely engineered tread patterns, also contribute to excellent self-cleaning.

The Galaxy radial OTR launch kicked off with four tread patterns in a total of 12 popular sizes.

The new tires include:

LDSR 300 , a loader/dozer tire with an S-shaped tread pattern, available in 17.5R25, 20.5R25, 23.5R25 and 26.5R25 size.

, a loader/dozer tire with an S-shaped tread pattern, available in 17.5R25, 20.5R25, 23.5R25 and 26.5R25 size. HTSR 400 , with a long-wearing array of bulky block lugs for articulated dump trucks, manufactured in 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25.

, with a long-wearing array of bulky block lugs for articulated dump trucks, manufactured in 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25. MGSR 200 , an S-pattern grader tire released in 14.00R24 and 17.5R25 sizes.

, an S-pattern grader tire released in 14.00R24 and 17.5R25 sizes. Yardmaster Radial, a radial version of the popular Galaxy design with massive lugs and high rubber-to-void ratio for forklifts, in 10.00R20, 12.00R20 and 12.00R24.

The next phase of releases will include all-steel radials purpose-built for rigid dump trucks, forklifts, and container movers.

“Whether you’re in a waste handling facility, on the construction job site, or moving containers at a port, your key metric is the total cost per hour,” Sheehey said. “With our competitive pricing for Galaxy tires, the efficiencies they add in operation, and their long service life, these Galaxy radial OTRs are a significant new offering for us and a tremendous value to our customers.”

The new Galaxy radial OTR line is now available through Galaxy dealers, and at Alliance Tire Americas’ warehouses in the US.