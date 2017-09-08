Alliance to Host Private Reception at SEMA

Alliance Tire Americas (ATA) has announced a private reception for its dealer partners attending the 2017 SEMA show followed by Elton John’s Million Dollar Piano concert on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

“This year ATA worked with Caesars Entertainment to do something a bit different and really step up its game for our invited guests by planning a special evening together at John’s Million Dollar Piano residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace,” said Brian Sheehey, vice president of marketing for ATA.

In previous years, Alliance has entertained its customers at SEMA with private concerts held at the Hard Rock featuring Kansas and the Marshall Tucker Band.

“Strong partners are a key part of the growing success of our Alliance, Galaxy and Primex brands, as well as Aeolus and Constellation TBR tires,” said Jim Clark, president of ATA. “With ATA’s private events and concerts, our customers know their continued loyalty is important to us.”

Details on the program will appear on www.atablogs.atgtire.com and Alliance Tire Americas’ Facebook page in the coming weeks.