Airgain Partners with McLaren on Wireless Vehicle Technology

Airgain Inc., a wireless connectivity platforms company, has signed a multi-year partnership with McLaren Technology Group to drive technological advancement in the automotive industry.

The partnership will allow the organizations to explore the co-creation of wireless connectivity solutions. Airgain will also help McLaren Racing integrate technology on-car, off-car and at the McLaren Technology Centre.

“Partnering with McLaren is a strategic move that will build a powerful and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Chuck Myers, president and CEO of Airgain. “McLaren has a proven record of successfully applying its technologies to real-world business situations across a range of sectors. This partnership forms a pivotal part of our growth and expansion strategy.”

Airgain provides antenna technology in support of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications. It has a portfolio of connectivity solutions and experience in developing antenna applications for government, public safety and enterprise applications.

Zak Brown, executive director of McLaren Technology Group said Airgain is leading the way in high-performance wireless connectivity, both in the auto industry and enterprise and home environments.

“Airgain is a new brand to Formula 1 so we’re delighted they have chosen to partner with McLaren,” he said.