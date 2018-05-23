Air Lift Company Releases New LoadLifter 7500 XL

The LoadLifter 7500 XL series features a pair of massive 7-inch, double-convoluted air springs that eliminate the problems frequently faced when towing and hauling, including squat, trailer sway, body roll, and bottoming out. The larger volume of these air springs allows these benefits to be provided at lower air pressures, creating a noticeable difference in ride quality. The air springs help to evenly raise and support the rear weight, making towing and hauling safer and more comfortable with optimal braking and steering control.

All LoadLifter 7500 XL kits feature Air Lift-exclusive upper and lower roll plates, engineered to protect the air springs from sharp edges, while increasing the load capacity by 10%. The air springs themselves are built like a tire, reinforced with 2-ply fabric for maximum strength and topped with ultra-high-strengthth corrosion-proof nylon composite end caps, which are as strong as steel but weigh much less.

For RAM 2500 pickups, adding the LoadLifter 7500 XL adds the load-leveling capabilities that heavy-duty towers and haulers are looking for, with the added benefit of complete adjustability. Air adjustable from 5-100 PSI, the vehicle can be ready for any weight, keeping cargo safe, no matter the situation.

This LoadLifter 7500 XL air spring kit requires no drilling into the vehicle frame and is compatible with most fifth wheel and gooseneck hitches. The standard installation can usually be completed in two hours or less, made easy with the inclusion of an illustrated instruction manual and Air Lift’s impressive customer service department.