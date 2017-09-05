Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Offering Kentucky Horsepower Sweepstakes

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has announced its Kentucky Horsepower Corvette Giveaway sweepstakes.

As part of the sweepstakes, 50 winners will be sent to Louisville, Ky., for four days. Winners also have a chance to win one of three custom Corvettes and a $25,000 cash prize. In addition, the Alliance is giving away $45,000 between 240 gift card winners.

All trip winners will visit the National Corvette Museum and enjoy a spirit of Kentucky after party on Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. They will spend the entire next day at the track watching live thoroughbred racing, followed by an exclusive reception at the Kentucky Derby Museum. During the reception, three lucky guests will win a brand new Corvette and receive $25,000.

This promotion runs from September through November 2017. Professional technicians will receive an entry for every eligible $150 purchase. MyPlace4Parts users are automatically entered with each qualifying purchase.

Visit http://www.khpcorvettegiveaway.com/ for official rules and entry details.