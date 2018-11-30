Advance Auto Parts Shifting Corporate Headquarters to Raleigh, NC

Advance Auto Parts will move its corporate headquarters to Raleigh, North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

Currently based in Roanoke, Virginia, Advance has more than 2,900 full-time employees in North Carolina, including more than 700 workers at its existing offices in Raleigh.

With the move, Advance will add as many 435 new jobs to the region over the next five years, with most of the new positions focusing on technology, data analytics and e-commerce, according to the governor’s office.

“We all know that North Carolina is a great place to live, but it takes much more than that to attract a headquarters like Advance Auto Parts,” Cooper said. “Advance is expanding its technology, data analytics and e-commerce capabilities in North Carolina because we have the talent, training opportunities, education system and industry expertise to make this venture a success.”

Advance’s expanded Raleigh operations will play a major role in the company’s “long-term integration plans and continued development of technology, e-commerce and digital platforms,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

“This is a great day for Advance Auto Parts and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our company’s history here in North Carolina,” Advance Auto Parts CEO Tom Greco said. “Our industry and our company are in the midst of a major technology and business transformation. We are making considerable progress in these efforts. Following a thorough review of options, North Carolina’s deep bench of information technology and software development talent was a key driver of our decision.”