Advance Auto Parts Launches Availability Challenge

Advance Auto Parts is ramping up product availability in key markets across the country with its Advance Professional Availability Challenge. The new challenge gives shop owners and professional customers in the Atlanta, D.C. (including select areas of Maryland and Virginia) and Tampa Bay markets an extra incentive to partner with Advance Professional for their parts needs.

Advance will award one grand prize per market a Richard Rawlings experience that includes airfare, hotel accommodations, a meet and greet with Richard Rawlings at Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, a welcome dinner, spending money and more. Professional customers can earn multiple entries into the Advance Professional Availability Challenge sweepstakes for their purchases and by providing feedback through customer surveys.

“The most important benefit we can provide to shop owners and professional installers is the right part at the right time,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice president, professional, at Advance. “Our commitment to offering superior availability across the country and our excitement in launching the Advance Professional Availability Challenge are a testament to how we are transforming the ways we serve our professional customers. We are building a better delivery engine.”

Professional customers will also receive a sweepstakes entry if they request a part and Advance does not have the part available in their market. For full sweepstakes rules and eligibility, click here.