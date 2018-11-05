Advance Auto Parts Completes Rollout Of New MyAdvance Website

Advance Auto Parts has completed the nationwide rollout of its MyAdvance website, an interactive, mobile-friendly platform designed to simplify the way professional customers do business. Now, Advance says, automotive aftermarket professional customers can easily manage multiple facets of their business from a single site, including parts ordering, promotions, customer support, labor claims and other shop management solutions.

MyAdvance was designed with direct feedback from professional customers and features a collaboration network for automotive aftermarket professionals to interact online with Advance support staff. Customers have integrated access to more than 30 business programs and services within MyAdvance.

“The MyAdvance website improves the way professional customers interact with our team members, and enables them to interact digitally with Advance and among themselves in new ways,” said Walter Scott, senior vice president, professional marketing and programs at Advance. “Through MyAdvance, our customers can access our robust, cross-banner product assortment as well as the best-in-class shop services and solutions we offer all in one place, in a flexible and easy to use manner.”

Key benefits for automotive aftermarket professionals using MyAdvance include:

Mobile-friendly capabilities for the shop owner or employee on-the-go

Site features personalized for each shop based on their programs

An “Expert Corner” featuring training and shop business solution advice from automotive aftermarket industry leaders

MySupport feature for customers to submit support requests or troubleshoot directly with Advance staff

“Technology connects our customers, sales team and operations in meaningful ways that improve the customer experience,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice president, Professional at Advance. “Centralizing activities related to a shop’s business with Advance is a great step forward in our never-ending drive to support and say ‘Yes’ to our customers.”

For more information or to visit the MyAdvance portal, visit advancepro.com.