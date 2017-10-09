ADV.1 Releases Luxury Wheel Line

ADV.1, a division of the Cisneros Corp., has released a new Advanced Series wheel line for high-performance, luxury, and exotic cars as well as SUVs and trucks.

“The Advanced Series raises the design and quality standard for the wheel industry,” said Norm Young, president and CEO. “ADV.1 is known as the leader in design, and the Advanced Series establishes ADV.1 firmly in that position.”

The Advanced Series features five new designs, each intricately designed and exhaustively engineered. Each design is available in Track Spec or M.V2 construction with ADV.1’s unique and nearly limitless selection of colors and finishes, ADV.1 said.

Advanced Series wheels are made from aircraft grade forged alloys, and offered only with Tikore titanium fasteners for optimal performance and durability.

The ADV.1 Advanced Series will make its public debut at SEMA 2017.