News/ADV.1
October 9, 2017

ADV.1 Releases Luxury Wheel Line

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Offering OTR Tires with Dual TRA Code Designation

USTMA Celebrates Manufacturing Day

Toyo Sponsors UCLA Athletics, Rose Bowl Stadium

ADV.1 Releases Luxury Wheel Line

Pirelli OE on New Hyundai i30N

Tire Review Announces Winner of 2017 Top Shop Awards

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

Goodyear Rolls Out New Long-Haul Tire

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

TGI Urges Customers to Aid Puerto Rico

ADV.1, a division of the Cisneros Corp., has released a new Advanced Series wheel line for high-performance, luxury, and exotic cars as well as SUVs and trucks.

“The Advanced Series raises the design and quality standard for the wheel industry,” said Norm Young, president and CEO. “ADV.1 is known as the leader in design, and the Advanced Series establishes ADV.1 firmly in that position.”

The Advanced Series features five new designs, each intricately designed and exhaustively engineered. Each design is available in Track Spec or M.V2 construction with ADV.1’s unique and nearly limitless selection of colors and finishes, ADV.1 said.

Advanced Series wheels are made from aircraft grade forged alloys, and offered only with Tikore titanium fasteners for optimal performance and durability.

The ADV.1 Advanced Series will make its public debut at SEMA 2017.

Show Full Article