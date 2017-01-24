Accuride Releases New Wheel Technology

Accuride launched its advanced new aluminum and steel wheel technologies during the Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas.

The new technologies include Accuride’s new aluminum alloy for commercial vehicle wheels and extended standard warranties on its Steel Armor and EverSteel coating technologies.

New products and offerings launched at the trade show, include:

- Quantum 99 Alloy, 40 lb. Aluminum Wheel. This aluminum wheel is designed to lower weight and boost durability across wheel range. The 40 lb. wheel also offers a stronger solution for light-weighting drive, Accuride said.

- Extended Warranties on Steel Armor, EverSteelCoating Technologies. Accuride adds a five-year standard warranty to Steel Armor, and extends the EverSteel warranty to eight years.

- Two New Accu-Lite Steel Wheels. The industry’s first 65 lb. commercial vehicle steel wheel, the product will be Available April 2017 in two 22.5 x 8.25 steel wheels that trim 6 Ib. combined compared to previous models, Accuride said. Both are available with a five-year warranty against corrosion.