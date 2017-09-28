Accuride Launches ROLLiant Hub System from KIC

Accuride Corp. has introduced the ROLLiant hub system from KIC, a new long-life, low maintenance hub system to come with a 10-year warranty.

The hub system was designed for commercial vehicle fleets and truck and trailer OEMs. Accuride introduced the technology during the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV) at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

“KIC’s engineers developed ROLLiant in response to industry demand for a more affordable hub system that was easy to install and maintain, and could last the life of both trucks and trailers,” said KIC President John Schneider. “Its patent-pending technology maintains tight wheel-bearing tolerances for safe, reliable performance and enables us to offer industry-leading warranties for truck and trailer applications.”

The system uses patent-pending extended bearing cone technology improves on existing precision bearing systems to keep wheel bearings in tight, consistent alignment.