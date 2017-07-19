Accurde Offering ProFinish Steel Wheel Refinishing

Accuride Corp. has introduced a steel wheel refinishing service for the North American commercial vehicle aftermarket—ProFinish.

ProFinish will refinish all steel wheel makes with Accuride’s advanced Steel Armor coating. The coating offers corrosion protection and carries a 12-month warranty against rust damage.

“Accuride launched ProFinish in response to the concerns fleet and aftermarket customers had with the coating quality and durability of their refinished wheels. ProFinish gives them the advanced corrosion protection of Steel Armor coating on their refinished steel wheels,” said Scott Hazlett, Accuride Wheels president. “Our ProFinish refinished wheels will stand up to the toughest road environments in North America and deliver a level of quality and performance other wheel refinishers simply can’t match.”

Accuride’s new wheel refinishing service operates at the company’s Henderson, Ky., steel wheel production facility. The service will use the same coating line that services the company’s OE wheels.

Most wheels of the following sizes are eligible for ProFinish refinishing: 19.5 x 7.50, 22.5 x 7.50, 22.5 x 8.25, 22.5 x 9.00 and 24.5 x 8.25.

For more information, contact an Accuride sales representative.