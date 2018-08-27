Accella Tire Fill Systems Helps to Replant California’s Wildfire Area

Accella Tire Fill Systems has partnered with American Forests, a non-profit conservation organization, as part of a long-standing collaboration to replant thousands of new trees in the nation’s most devastated fire zones.

As part of its “One Tote, One Tree” sustainability campaign this year, Accella, its customers and dealers will specifically assist with the reforestation of the El Dorado National Forest located in Northern California.

This area, located within the Sierra Nevada mountain and foothill environ west of Lake Tahoe, was hit by the 2014 King Fire disaster, Accella says. By donating thousands of tree seedlings to be replanted, Accella plans to help reinvigorate the natural beauty and landscape of this iconic tourist destination.

For nearly a decade Accella Tire Fill Systems, which manufactures eco-friendly polyurethane fill for pneumatic industrial and commercial tires, has teamed up with American Forests—along with its valued OEMs, aftermarket dealers, and distributors around the world—to plant one new tree for every tote of its tire fill product purchased. To date, the company’s “One Tote, One Tree” initiative (www.onetoteonetree.org) has been responsible for replanting of more than 164,000 trees, Accella says.

“The El Dorado region is richly steeped in Gold Rush lore and has been revered for its incredible wilderness vistas for years by visitors from around the world, attracting two million tourists annually to its rugged mountainous terrain,” says Accella Tire Fill Systems Vice President Mike Arnold. “Accella’s ‘One Tote, One Tree‘ campaign will help enable a regeneration process making it possible for future generations to continue to enjoy the natural beauty of this scenic West Coast mountain region. We cannot thank our valued dealer and OEM network enough for their continued support with this flagship project.”

For more information on Accella Tire Fill Systems and the “One Tote, One Tree” campaign, please visit www.accellatirefill.com.