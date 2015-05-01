Snap-on’s ACT825 A/C Leak Detector features a large LCD color screen, mode/status indicators and powerful battery, according to the manufacturer.

Snap-on said that its intelligent design, user-friendly interface and heated “environment sensing” tip offer highly accurate readings and virtually eliminates false alarms.

“The new ACT825 A/C Leak Detector selects the best sensor setting and almost instantaneously detects extremely small levels of chlorofluorocarbon gases,” said John Majerowski, Snap-on director of product management. “This helps techs avoid interference and generates accurate, reliable readings. It has great reach with a flexible 15.5-inch probe, and this leak detector is battery-powered with a comfortable push-button keypad that offers easy function controls needed in any busy shop.”

The tin oxide sensor in the ACT825 is capable of detecting HFC, CFC, HCFC and refrigerant blends in three sensitivity ranges and has a sensor life of 2,000 hours, according to Snap-on. It also has a restart feature to help prevent faulty readings. The Snap-on ACT825 A/C Leak Detector meets and exceeds J2791 (R134a) and J2913 (R1234yf) certifications.