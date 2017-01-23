AASP/NJ’s Adding Sessions to Northeast 2017

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is expanding its “Body Shop Certification and You” discussion panel at Northeast 2017 Automotive Services Show to a four-session series.

AASP/NJ has added the additional sessions in order to gain perspectives from all parties involved in the repair certification process including the OEMs, the tooling and equipment providers, and the shops.

“Every year we face the challenge of presenting something that will not only educate our attendees, but also keep them one step ahead,” said AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell. “Last year, our initial OEM certification program panel helped inform attendees of what was on the horizon. Since then, the topic has exploded, and so we thought we’d incorporate the theme of certification throughout the weekend of NORTHEAST 2017. Certification is the future of this industry, and we plan to cover the topic inside and out at the show.”

The sessions at Northeast 2017 include:

Session 1:The Shop Perspective

Friday, March 17, 5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Session 2: The OEM Perspective, Part 1

Saturday, March 18, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Session 3: Considerations in Tooling & Equipment

Saturday, March 18, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Session 4: The OEM Perspective, Part 2

Saturday, March 18, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Registration for these sessions and the other Northeast educational sessions will be open Feb. 1 at aaspnjnortheast.com.

AASP/NJ’s 40th Annual Northeast Automotive Services Show will be hosted March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.