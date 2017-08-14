News/AASP/NJ
August 14, 2017

AASP/NJ’s 13th Annual Golf Outing Scheduled for September

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host their 13th annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Sept. 18. The outing will be hosted at the Colonia Country Club in Colonia, N.J., and raise money for a Lou Scoras automotive scholarship.

“The golf outing always has a great turnout, of both players and supporters,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “Lou was so important to this industry and to so many people, and this is a great opportunity for everyone to relax, have some fun and support an outstanding cause.”

Registration the day of the event begins at 10 a.m., followed by an 11:30 a.m. lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The tournament will conclude with a cash bar, dinner and prizes starting at 5:30pm.

Registration forms for participants and sponsors for this year’s golf outing are available at www.aaspnj.org, or by contacting Charles Bryant for more details at 732-922-8909.

