AASP/NJ Awarded SCRS Honor

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) was recently honored with the SCRS Affiliate Association Award during the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Awards Luncheon.

The Affiliate Association Award recognizes SCRS affiliates who exemplify exemplary actions on behalf of the collision repair professional, said former SCRS chairman Barry Dorn, who presented the award.

“There are very few groups that we have ever awarded this to. In fact, it’s only been presented on five other occasions. AASP/NJ has spent decades focused on pulling together not just their own members, but also their peers in other associations,” said Dorn. “They have placed an emphasis on collaborating with other associations that stay on the forefront and they have established themselves as a shining example throughout the Northeast. As the host of the East Coast Leadership meeting and the NORTHEAST Trade Show, as a vocal advocate for the collision repair professional in the state of New Jersey and beyond, AASP/NJ continues to impress and deliver.”

AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell and AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant accepted the award on AASP/NJ’s behalf.

“It is truly an honor for AASP/NJ,” said McDowell. “Not only for me, but for all the past members of the association who have done all the hard work to get us to where we are now. It’s for everyone who fought through all the struggles over the years. To be honored in this way is really wonderful.”