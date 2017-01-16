AASP-MN Races to Fund Student Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) raised more than $9,000 for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund.

AASP-MN raised the money during its 15th annual Race for Automotive Education Jan. 10-11 at ProKart Indoors to fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in NATEF-certified mechanical and collision repair programs in Minnesota.

The Automotive Education Fund was established in 2002 and has raised nearly $190,000 over the years.

During the two-night event, 24 teams of mechanical and collision repair shops and industry suppliers raced European karts.

“Members use this event as an opportunity for team-building, and at the same time raise money for a very worthy cause,” said Judell Anderson, AASP-MN executive director. “Everybody had a blast!”

Winners included:

January 10

1st Place – St. Anthony Mobil, St. Anthony

Runner-Up – Hopkins Auto Body Team No. 1, Hopkins

January 11

1st Place – LaMettry’s Collision Team No. 1, Richfield

Runner-Up – aaa Auto Parts Team No. 1, Rosemount