News/AASP-MN
ago

AASP-MN Races to Fund Student Scholarships

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,administrator

View bio

Toyo Building Up R&D in North America

Tenneco Launches 2017 Expert Plus Loyalty Program

TGI Expands Wholesale Business to Central Florida

AASP-MN Races to Fund Student Scholarships

Spectra Premium Named TecAlliance Certified Data Supplier

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) raised more than $9,000 for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund.

AASP-MN raised the money during its 15th annual Race for Automotive Education Jan. 10-11 at ProKart Indoors to fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in NATEF-certified mechanical and collision repair programs in Minnesota.

The Automotive Education Fund was established in 2002 and has raised nearly $190,000 over the years.

During the two-night event, 24 teams of mechanical and collision repair shops and industry suppliers raced European karts.

“Members use this event as an opportunity for team-building, and at the same time raise money for a very worthy cause,” said Judell Anderson, AASP-MN executive director. “Everybody had a blast!”

Winners included:

 January 10

1st Place – St. Anthony Mobil, St. Anthony

Runner-Up – Hopkins Auto Body Team No. 1, Hopkins

January 11

1st Place – LaMettry’s Collision Team No. 1, Richfield

Runner-Up – aaa Auto Parts Team No. 1, Rosemount

Show Full Article