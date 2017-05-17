AASP-MN Awards Scholarships to Automotive Students

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) awarded a total of $18,000 in scholarships to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition and tools during the 2017-18 school year.

Each $1,000 scholarship was made possible by a successful fundraising drive within the AASP-MN membership, as well as a generous donation from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee.

The scholarship awards are the centerpiece of AASP-MN’s Automotive Education Fund, which was established to provide financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs, and raise awareness of career opportunities in the independent automotive service industry.

This year marked the first time that AASP-MN opened the scholarships to high school students entering their first year of a two-year NATEF-certified automotive program. A committee of industry representatives reviewed applications with consideration to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations.