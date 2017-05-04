In the News/AASP-MN
May 4, 2017

AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) has welcomed its new board of directors for 2017–18.

Randy Notto, of Lenfer Transmission & Automotive in Lino Lakes, and Matthew Feehan, of American Auto Body in Brooklyn Park, join other members, who include:

  • Wayne Watson, Autoworks Automotive Service Center, Woodbury – President
  • Greg Kasel, Downtown Tire & Auto, Hastings – Immediate Past President
  • Will Latuff, Latuff Bros., St. Paul – Secretary/Treasurer
  • Carl Thomas, Lancer Service Auto Care, St. Paul – Mechanical Division Director
  • Bruce Tschida, Lake Marion Collision, Lakeville – Collision Division Director
  • Mars Overlee, Rick’s 36 Automotive Services, Stillwater – Mechanical Seat

The 2017-18 board was chosen during the AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference on April 13.

