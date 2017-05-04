AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) has welcomed its new board of directors for 2017–18.
Randy Notto, of Lenfer Transmission & Automotive in Lino Lakes, and Matthew Feehan, of American Auto Body in Brooklyn Park, join other members, who include:
- Wayne Watson, Autoworks Automotive Service Center, Woodbury – President
- Greg Kasel, Downtown Tire & Auto, Hastings – Immediate Past President
- Will Latuff, Latuff Bros., St. Paul – Secretary/Treasurer
- Carl Thomas, Lancer Service Auto Care, St. Paul – Mechanical Division Director
- Bruce Tschida, Lake Marion Collision, Lakeville – Collision Division Director
- Mars Overlee, Rick’s 36 Automotive Services, Stillwater – Mechanical Seat
The 2017-18 board was chosen during the AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference on April 13.