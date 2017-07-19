AASP Hosting Employee Retention Webinar

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP) is offering a webinar, “The ABC’s of Employee Retention,” on Aug. 30, from 1- 2 p.m. (CST) for its members.

Led by Rick White of 180BIZ, the webinar focuses on creating and fostering a shop culture that will help shop owners keep great talent working in their businesses, AASP said.

Each webinar attendee will receive an eBook titled, “The ABCs of Employee Retention; Searching for that elusive, I LOVE MY JOB!”

For more information and to register, click here.