The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and its Brake Manufacturers Council (BMC) is mourning the passing of former BMC Chairman Bob Wilkes, who passed away on Dec. 2 at the age of 64.

Wilkes served as chairman of the BMC from 2011 to 2013 and of the Friction Materials Standards Institute from 2011 to 2012 and remained active with both organizations as past chairman following his terms. Under his leadership, friction manufacturers successfully addressed environmental concerns from multiple states.

“Bob Wilkes brought a passion to his work,” said Peter Morse, founder of Morse Automotive. “He truly cared for our industry and the people he worked with on a daily basis. He was a hands-on leader who understood technology while being very approachable and warm.”

Wilkes’ career in the brake industry began at Bendix nearly 40 years ago. With increasing responsibility at Tenneco, Federal-Mogul, Morse Automotive and its successor company Bosch, Wilkes was well-known and experienced in all aspects of friction manufacturing and engineering. Even in retirement, he was active as an industry consultant.

“We have received many inquiries from those who want to make a memorial contribution in Bob’s name. This is a testament to the impact he had on the brake community and the industry,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We are honored to accept these generous donations in Bob’s memory and will ensure that they are used to help educate the next generation of industry leaders.”

To make a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of Bob Wilkes, click here to donate online or send a check made payable to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation to 7101 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1300, Bethesda, MD 20814 and indicate that the donation is in Wilkes’ memory.