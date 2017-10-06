AAPEX Working to Enhance Safety During Show

The Auto Care Association and the Motor &Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), co-owners of the annual Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), issued a joint statement today regarding the tragic events in Las Vegas earlier this week and their efforts to enhance the safety of exhibitors and attendees to AAPEX 2017.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the events that took place here on Oct. 1,” said Steve Handschuh, MEMA president. “AAPEX continuously evaluates show security measures to strengthen event participant safety. The associations and show managers are actively engaged this week with local officials, federal agencies, and venue security professionals, seeking expert advice on AAPEX security.”

“We are investigating and pursuing additional security protocols to enhance current AAPEX security practices during our events the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 3,” said Bill Hanvey, Auto Care Association President. “We will communicate these measures as they materialize in the event that they might inconvenience our exhibitors and attendees, to allow them to plan accordingly.”