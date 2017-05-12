News/AAPEX
May 12, 2017

AAPEX One of the Fastest Growing Trade Shows

AAPEX has been named one of the Top 25 fastest growing shows in attendance by Trade Show News Network (TSNN).

The Vegas-based show earned a spot in the Top 25 for its attendance growth rate between 2014 and 2016. Nearly 44,000 targeted buyers, including automotive service professionals, automotive parts retailers, warehouse distributors and dealers attend the show each year, the Auto Care Association said.

This year’s show is scheduled for Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. To register visit aapexshow.com/news.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

 

