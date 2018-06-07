AAPEX Buyers To Participate In Exhibitor Booth Camp

AAPEX buyers will share their views on what draws them into a booth at the global automotive aftermarket event during the upcoming Exhibitor Booth Camp taking place in June.

AAPEX 2018 will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The 2018 AAPEX Exhibitor Booth Camp will be offered in two locations for participants’ convenience. The first camp is on Tuesday, June 26, at the MAHLE Aftermarket Offices, in Detroit. The second camp is set for Thursday, June 28, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The event in Las Vegas will include tours of the Sands Expo and the Venetian, plus a networking reception.

In addition to a Buyer Panel discussion, the Exhibitor Booth Camps will provide proven strategies to drive booth traffic and ensure the greatest ROI for exhibiting companies. Presentations will focus on new promotional and sponsorship programs to maximize exposure to AAPEX buyers, attracting media attention at AAPEX and event logistics, including how to save money on booth services. The booth camp also will offer one-on-one meetings with AAPEX official vendors and the Event Management team, as well as a preview of the many new programs at this year’s event.

The event is free to current exhibitors and is designed for both first-time and returning exhibitors. AAPEX post-show surveys confirm that when exhibitors attend the Exhibitor Booth Camp, they report having a higher ROI and consistently give AAPEX higher marks.

To attend, exhibitors can register here or visit the AAPEX website for more information.