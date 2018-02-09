AAPEX Announces 2018 Dates

AAPEX has announced that the 2018 event, which showcases the high-tech, $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Approximately 2,500 manufacturers and suppliers with new products, services and technologies in 65 categories will exhibit at AAPEX 2018, with more than 47,000 targeted buyers in attendance, including automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, auto parts warehouse distributors, engine builders and fleet buyers. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.

To keep buyers ahead of the curve, the event also will offer New Product and New Packaging Showcases, product demos and AAPEXedu sessions on a range of industry-leading topics, including technology, business management and trends and opportunities. Let’s Tech will return with a full schedule of 20-minute or less technology presentations, as will several other technology-focused programs, including Mobility Park and Technology Intersection.

Online registration will be available in April. Buyers who would like to be notified when registration opens can sign up on the AAPEX 2018 website, www.aapexshow.com/regopen.

Attendees can make their hotel reservations now through OnPeak, the official hotel partner for AAPEX, for the lowest rates at conveniently located hotels in Las Vegas. To make reservations, visit the AAPEX 2018 website, www.aapexshow.com/bookaroom.