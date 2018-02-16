AAPEX 2018 is months away, but make use of that time by making your room reservation.

Show attendees can go to aapexshow.com/bookaroom to book their room(s) at discounted rates at Las Vegas hotels for the 2018 show. The event, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 this year at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry.

On the AAPEX website, onPeak, the official housing vendor of AAPEX 2018, will provide the lowest rate assurance, no booking or service fees, a guaranteed hotel confirmation number, exclusive hotel perks and personal service from real people before, during and after the show. The vendor is the only official housing company associated with AAPEX.

AAPEX says about 2,500 manufacturers and suppliers with new products, services and technologies in 65 categories will exhibit at the 2018 show. It anticipates having more than 47,000 targeted buyers in attendance, including automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, auto parts warehouse distributors, engine builders and fleet buyers. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas at the time of the show.

Online registration will open in April. Buyers who would like to be notified when registration opens can sign up here.