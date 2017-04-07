News/AAPEX
April 7, 2017

AAPEX 2017 Registration Open

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Online registration is now open for AAPEX 2017, scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. To register, visit www.aapexshow.com/news.

AAPEX online registration is only $40 through Oct. 13 and includes access to the show floor with more than 2,200 exhibitors as well as the keynote address and Let’s Tech presentations.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com.

